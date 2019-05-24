Thailand's April foreign tourist arrivals rise 3.3% y/y - ministry

BANGKOK, May 24 (Reuters) -

* Thailand saw a 3.31% rise in tourist arrivals in April from a year earlier, after a 0.69% decline in March, the tourism ministry said on Friday.

* The 3.2 million tourists in April spent about 164 billion baht ($5.15 billion), up 3.9% from a year earlier.

* Visitors from China, Thailand’s biggest source of tourists, dropped 8.89% in April from a year earlier after falling 1.87% in March.

* Foreign tourist receipts account for about 12 percent of Thailand’s gross domestic product. ($1 = 31.86 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Jacqueline Wong)