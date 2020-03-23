Thailand's Feb tourist arrivals slump 42.8% y/y on virus outbreak -ministry

BANGKOK, March 23 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Thailand sank 42.78% in February from a year earlier after a 2.46% rise in the previous month, due to the coronavirus outbreak, tourism ministry data showed on Monday.

A total of 2.06 million tourists in February spent about 103.7 billion baht ($3.14 billion), down 43.9% from a year earlier.

Visitor numbers from China, Thailand’s biggest source of tourists, tumbled 84.92% from a year earlier.

Tourism is a key driver of Thai growth, with foreign tourist receipts making up 11% of gross domestic product last year. ($1 = 33.01 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)