Thailand's July foreign tourist arrivals rise 4.7% y/y - ministry

BANGKOK, Aug 27 (Reuters) -

* Thailand saw a rise of 4.72% in July from a year earlier, after rising 0.89% in tourist arrivals in June, the tourism ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

* The 3.33 million tourists in July spent about 167.3 billion baht ($5.47 billion), up 3.11% from a year earlier.

* Visitors from China, Thailand’s biggest source of tourists, rose 5.81% in July from a year earlier, after dropping 7.1% in June.

* Foreign tourist receipts make up about 12% of Thailand’s gross domestic product. ($1 = 30.60 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Darren Schuettler)

