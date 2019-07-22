Cyclical Consumer Goods
Thailand's June foreign tourist arrivals rise 0.89% y/y - ministry

BANGKOK, July 22 (Reuters) -

* Thailand saw a rise of 0.89% in tourist arrivals in June from a year earlier, after a drop of 1.03% in May, the tourism ministry said in a statement on Monday.

* The 3.05 million tourists in June spent about 150 billion baht ($4.86 billion), up 1.48% from a year earlier.

* Visitors from China, Thailand’s biggest source of tourists, declined 7.1% in June from a year earlier, after falling 8.55% in May.

* Preliminary ministry data this month showed a fall of 4% on the year in June overall tourist arrivals.

* Foreign tourist receipts make up about 12% of Thailand’s gross domestic product. ($1=30.83 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

