April 23, 2020 / 12:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thailand's March foreign tourist arrivals tumble 76.4% y/y amid virus crisis

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand slumped 76.4% in March from a year earlier after a 42.8% drop in the previous month, hit by the coronavirus outbreak, tourism ministry data showed on Thursday.

A total of 0.82 million tourists in March spent about 39.5 billion baht ($1.22 billion), down 77.6% from a year earlier.

Visitors from China, Thailand’s biggest source of tourists, plunged 94.2% from a year earlier.

Tourism is a key driver of Thai growth, with foreign tourist receipts accounting for 11% of gross domestic product last year. ($1 = 32.33 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

