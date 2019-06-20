Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 20, 2019 / 7:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thailand's May foreign tourist arrivals fall 1.03% y/y - ministry

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 20 (Reuters) -

* Thailand saw a 1.03% drop in tourist arrivals in May from a year earlier, after a 3.31% increase in April, the tourism ministry said on Thursday.

* The 2.7 million tourists in May spent about 135 billion baht ($4.36 billion), down 0.95% from a year earlier.

* Visitors from China, Thailand’s biggest source of tourists, declined 8.55% in May from a year earlier after falling 8.89% in April.

* Foreign tourist receipts account for about 12% of Thailand’s gross domestic product. ($1 = 30.96 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below