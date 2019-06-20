Thailand's May foreign tourist arrivals fall 1.03% y/y - ministry

BANGKOK, June 20 (Reuters) -

* Thailand saw a 1.03% drop in tourist arrivals in May from a year earlier, after a 3.31% increase in April, the tourism ministry said on Thursday.

* The 2.7 million tourists in May spent about 135 billion baht ($4.36 billion), down 0.95% from a year earlier.

* Visitors from China, Thailand’s biggest source of tourists, declined 8.55% in May from a year earlier after falling 8.89% in April.

* Foreign tourist receipts account for about 12% of Thailand's gross domestic product. ($1 = 30.96 baht)