Thai central bank to hold briefing on more baht measures on Dec 9

BANGKOK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank will hold a briefing on Dec. 9 on additional baht measures to be implemented in the next quarter, as the strength of the currency has been driven by both short and long term problems, an official said on Monday.

Next week’s briefing is aimed at adjusting the baht and the financial market environment, said Chayawadee Chai-Anant, a senior director at the Bank of Thailand (BOT).

The baht has been quite volatile and the BOT was monitoring it 24 hours a day, she added.