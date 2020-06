BANGKOK, June 17 (Reuters) - Thailand has approved five investment project applications worth about 41.8 billion baht ($1.34 billion), the state investment agency said Wednesday.

The pledges include a 24.1 billion baht plan for electricity production by Thai Oil, and a 5.5 billion baht project to produce 30,000 electric battery-powered vehicles a year by Sammitr Group, the Board of Investment said in a statement. ($1 = 31.15 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)