Thales predicts some 2021 recovery after 33% core profit fall

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - French defence and aerospace group Thales predicted a progressive recovery in most businesses this year after seeing 2020 sales and profits dragged lower by the COVID-19 crisis.

The maker of high-tech kit, from anti-jamming devices for fighters to navigation beacons for passenger jets, also restored its dividend after posting what its chief executive called “totally decent” margins in a year lost to the pandemic.

Thales, partially owned by the French state, said operating profit fell 33% to 1.352 billion euros ($1.63 billion) as revenue fell 7.7% to 16.989 billion. New orders slipped 3% to 18.476 billion euros.

The main figures matched average analyst forecasts of a 1.34 billion euro operating profit and revenues of 16.976 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

For the current year, Thales predicted revenues of 17.1-17.9 billion euros, once again outpaced by new orders. It also forecast an operating margin of 9.5-10%, up from 8%.