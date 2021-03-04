Thales predicts some 2021 recovery after 33% core profit fall

PARIS (Reuters) - French defence and aerospace group Thales predicted a progressive recovery in most businesses this year after seeing 2020 sales and profits dragged lower by the COVID-19 crisis.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at the company's headquarters in Neuilly, near Paris, May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

The maker of high-tech kit, from anti-jamming devices for fighters to navigation beacons for passenger jets, also restored its dividend after posting what its chief executive called “totally decent” margins in a year lost to the pandemic.

Thales, partially owned by the French state, said operating profit fell 33% to 1.352 billion euros ($1.63 billion) as revenue fell 7.7% to 16.989 billion. New orders slipped 3% to 18.476 billion euros.

The main figures matched average analyst forecasts of a 1.34 billion euro operating profit and revenues of 16.976 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

For the current year, Thales predicted revenues of 17.1-17.9 billion euros, once again outpaced by new orders. It also forecast an operating margin of 9.5-10%, up from 8%.

“We are not being over-cautious,” Chief Executive Patrice Caine told reporters, asked about a 2021 revenue goal seen on the low side of analyst forecasts averaging around 17.9 billion.

“I think it demonstrates that there is still a lot of uncertainty in aerospace...but it’s nonetheless still above last year’s 17 billion,” he added.

The 2021 revenue target implies like-for-like annual growth of 2-6%, Chief Financial Officer Pascal Bouchiat said.

Most activities will see “significant growth” in 2021 but civil aerospace will see another decline in revenues of “several percent” after plunging in 2020, he added.

Thales said it would pursue restructuring moves and seek extra savings from its 2019 purchase of digital security firm Gemalto.

Caine said Thales was monitoring a global semiconductor chip shortage, but added that “as of now it is not material for Thales”.

Sales in the company’s ‘Defence & Security’ arm, which is its largest division, slipped 2.2% last year, while new orders remained stable.

Amid growing security threats, defence spending is rising as civil aerospace hits the buffers, reversing a trend seen a few years ago when passenger jet demand occupied the spotlight.

($1 = 0.8295 euros)