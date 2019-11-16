UK's Thames Water sees Scarsella as front-runner for CEO role -Sky News

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Thames Water, one of Britain's largest water companies, has identified Basil Scarsella as the top contender to be its next chief executive officer, Sky News reported bit.ly/2r2h3IM on Saturday.

Scarsella is currently the CEO of UK Power Networks, before which he headed Northern Gas Networks, according to the electric utility’s website.

In May, Steve Robertson stepped down as Thames Water’s chief executive and the company appointed Ian Marchant as executive chairman while it looked for a new CEO.

Thames Water did not immediately respond to request for comment.