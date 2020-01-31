Thames Water's top CEO contender pulls out of talks - Sky News

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thames Water, one of Britain's largest water companies, would have to continue its search for a new chief executive officer as the top contender for the role has pulled out of the process, Sky News reported here on Friday.

The report said Basil Scarsella, CEO of UK Power Networks, decided against taking the top job at Thames Water for personal reasons.

The company’s spokeswoman declined to comment on the Sky News report.

Thames Water has been looking for a new CEO since last May after Steve Robertson stepped down from the role.