August 10, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 2 days ago

MOVES-Tom Bolton leaves BNP Paribas for Thames Water

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - Tom Bolton has left the Northern Europe investment-grade debt capital markets team at BNP Paribas and will soon be appointed group treasurer at Thames Water, according multiple sources.

Bolton resigned from the bank at the end of June and is expected to start Thames Water later this summer.

Bolton reported to Murray Black, head of Northern Europe investment-grade bonds, who in turn reports to Mark Lynagh, head of investment-grade bonds Europe, Middle East and Africa corporates at BNP Paribas.

Elsewhere at BNP Paribas, Matthew Duff has joined the financial institutions DCM syndicate desk according to market sources (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand)

