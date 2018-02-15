UPDATE 1-Canadian pension fund OMERS raises stake in Thames Water

(Adds comment, background)

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canadian pension fund OMERS said on Thursday it had raised its stake in Thames Water, Britain’s largest water company, to around 32 percent, shrugging off worries about renationalisation.

The infrastructure investment manager of OMERS (Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System), said it had bought another four percent of Kemble Water Holdings Ltd, the ultimate holding company of Thames Water.

Investors value British utilities for their steady returns and OMERS started accumulating a stake in Thames Water last year, despite Britain’s opposition Labour Party saying it would nationalise industries such as rail and water if elected.

The financial details of the deal, which is expected to close later this year, were not disclosed.

Thames Water referred questions to OMERS, which was not immediately available for comment.

But one source close to the situation said new investors were very confident about the regulatory framework, predictability and the dialogue with the authorities. The source pointed to Thames Water’s increased capital spending programme, new management team and improved communication.

“They (investors) are long term believers in the sector and are committed to increasing the capital spend on improving the operational performance, quality and resilience of the framework,” the source said.

A source at another infrastructure fund said investors were not taking Labour Party proposals seriously at the moment.

“As it stands, investors dismiss it as unaffordable rhetoric,” the source said.