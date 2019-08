BANGKOK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Thailand’s TMB Bank Pcl (TMB) said on Friday it would merge with Thanachart Bank (TBANK) after reaching a share sale and purchase agreement with Thanachart’s shareholders.

TMB said the agreement with Thanachart Capital Pcl and Canada’s Bank of Nova Scotia would create Thailand’s sixth largest lender. ($1 = 30.7300 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; editing by Darren Schuettler)