FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Hot Stocks
December 19, 2017 / 3:35 PM / in 7 hours

SEC suspends trading in tiny firm after eye-popping rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators have temporarily suspended trading in the shares of Crypto Company , a small California firm whose stock sky-rocketed more than 2,700 percent this month.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a press release on Monday raised concerns about the accuracy and adequacy of information about the company available to investors.

"Questions have also arisen concerning potentially manipulative transactions in the company's stock in November 2017," the SEC added. bit.ly/2Bf3ABR

The trading suspension will remain in place until Jan. 3. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.