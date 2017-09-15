Author of 'The Art of Fielding' committed an error, rival says in lawsuit

The author of the 2011 best-selling novel “The Art of Fielding” has been sued by another author who said its story of a budding shortstop and his college baseball team, slated to be made into a movie, was substantially similar to his own “Bucky’s 9th.”

In a complaint filed on Thursday, Charles Green accused Chad Harbach of “large-scale misappropriation” for “The Art of Fielding,” which he said had shared many plot devices, an “uncannily-similar” climax, and a denouement involving a now-deceased football quarterback.

