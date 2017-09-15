FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Author of 'The Art of Fielding' committed an error, rival says in lawsuit
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 15, 2017 / 12:01 PM / in a month

Author of 'The Art of Fielding' committed an error, rival says in lawsuit

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

The author of the 2011 best-selling novel “The Art of Fielding” has been sued by another author who said its story of a budding shortstop and his college baseball team, slated to be made into a movie, was substantially similar to his own “Bucky’s 9th.”

In a complaint filed on Thursday, Charles Green accused Chad Harbach of “large-scale misappropriation” for “The Art of Fielding,” which he said had shared many plot devices, an “uncannily-similar” climax, and a denouement involving a now-deceased football quarterback.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xDiq2T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.