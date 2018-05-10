FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 8:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Broadway's 'Mockingbird' play to go ahead after dispute settled

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - The producer of a Broadway adaptation of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” and the author’s estate have settled a legal dispute over the Aaron Sorkin-penned script, which will allow the production to go head on schedule.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the production company Rudinplay and Lee’s estate said they had “amicably settled ongoing litigation” following a court battle over the estate’s objections that Oscar-winner Sorkin’s script deviated too much from the 1960 novel about race relations in Depression-era U.S. South.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

The months-long dispute staved off a potential loss of millions of dollars for producers if the play had to be scrapped or delayed. It is due to open for previews on Nov. 1 in New York and will be directed by Tony-winner Bartlett Sher.

Lee died in 2016 at age 89.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” won a Pulitzer Prize and Gregory Peck earned an Academy Award for best actor in the 1962 film adaptation. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey in Los Angeles)

