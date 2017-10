Sept 28 (Reuters) - Catherine Howarth, chief executive of ShareAction, was appointed as chair of the People’s Trust’s shareholders’ committee.

People’s Trust, an investment trust being launched on the London Stock Exchange, also appointed the first six members of the committee.

People’s Trust said after its launch, it would hold a nomination process, open to all shareholders, to appoint a further six members. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)