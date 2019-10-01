Davis Wright partner departs for Orrick, bringing Theranos defense work

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on Tuesday snagged the Davis Wright Tremaine partner defending former Theranos Inc president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani against civil and criminal fraud charges stemming from the collapse of the failed Silicon Valley blood-testing startup.

Jeffrey Coopersmith joined Orrick as a partner in the firm’s white collar and securities litigation practice in Seattle, the firm said in a statement.

