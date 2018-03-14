FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 4:35 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Theranos and its founder settle U.S. fraud charges -SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - Theranos Inc and its Chief Executive Elizabeth Holmes have agreed to settle fraud charges in a deal that strips her of control over the embattled blood-testing company, among other penalties, U.S. regulators said on Wednesday.

As part of the settlement, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Holmes must also return millions of shares to the privately-held company and cannot serve as an officer or director of a public company for 10 years. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
