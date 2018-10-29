FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 10:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

FDA approves TherapeuticsMD's menopause drug

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved TherapeuticsMD’s oral hormone therapy for menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, sleep disturbances and night sweats, the company said on Monday.

The therapy, Bijuva, is an oral softgel capsule containing a combination of artificial hormones chemically identical to human female sex hormones, estradiol and progesterone.

TherapeuticsMD expects Bijuva to be available in the United States in the second quarter of 2019. The treatment carries a boxed warning. (Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

