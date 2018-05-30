FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
May 30, 2018 / 10:26 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-FDA approves TherapeuticsMD's hormone therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on approval, background)

May 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved TherapeuticsMD Inc’s hormone therapy for a painful condition triggered by menopause, giving the women’s health company its first approved drug.

The treatment, Imvexxy, treats a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy, a condition caused by the loss of female hormone estrogen after menopause.

The drug is delivered via a softgel capsule inserted into the vagina, distinguishing it from competing products including Allergan Plc’s Estrace cream and NovoNordisk’s Vagifem insert.

Safety warnings on Imvexxy’s label flag risks of endometrial cancer, cardiovascular disorders, breast cancer, and probable dementia.

Last year, the FDA declined to approve the drug, citing a requirement for long-term safety data, but allowed the company to apply for approval again without conducting a new study. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.