Nov 9 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc and partner Mylan NV on Friday won U.S. regulatory approval for their treatment for a chronic lung condition that causes breathing-related problems.

The treatment, Yupelri here, is once-daily inhalable solution to be used by patients of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a lung disease characterized by wheezing or chronic cough. (Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)