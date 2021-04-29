Thermo Fisher raises revenue outlook on robust demand for vaccine materials

April 29 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc on Thursday raised its 2021 revenue forecast that was above Wall Street estimates, as it continues to gain from upbeat demand for materials used for COVID-19 vaccine production.

The company now sees 2021 revenue of $35.6 billion from a prior outlook of $35.1 billion, above analysts’ estimate of $35.5 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Thermo Fisher also raised its 2021 profit forecast to $21.97 per share from $21.67, below a consensus estimate of $22 per share. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru and Carl O’Donnell in New York; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)