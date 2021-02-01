Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Thermo Fisher sees 2021 profit above Street on COVID testing boost

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world’s largest maker of scientific instruments, on Monday forecast 2021 profit above market estimates as it continues to gain from upbeat demand for its COVID-19 tests and materials for vaccine production.

The company sees 2021 profit of $21.62 per share, well above analysts’ estimate of $20.74, according to Refinitv data.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Carl O’Donnell, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up