Thermo Fisher sees 2021 profit above Street on COVID testing boost

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world’s largest maker of scientific instruments, on Monday forecast 2021 profit above market estimates as it continues to gain from upbeat demand for its COVID-19 tests and materials for vaccine production.
The company sees 2021 profit of $21.62 per share, well above analysts’ estimate of $20.74, according to Refinitv data.
Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Carl O’Donnell, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
