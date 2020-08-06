Davidson Kempner says again it will not be tendering Qiagen shares

BOSTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Davidson Kempner said again on Thursday it will not be tendering its shares in Qiagen , days after Thermo Fisher Scientific said its offer to buy the German genetic test maker expires soon.

“Davidson Kempner Will Not Be Tendering Into The Current Offer,” the hedge fund which owns a 3.1% stake in Qiagen said in a statement. It reiterated its position that it considers the current offer “wholly inadequate.”

Potential acquirer Thermo Fisher said this week its offer to buy all of Qiagen’s ordinary shares for an increased price of 43.00 euros per share will expire on Aug. 10.