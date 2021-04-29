Thermo Fisher profit beats estimates on vaccine-making demand surge

FILE PHOTO: A researcher works at a laboratory in a file photo. REUTERS/FIles

(Reuters) -Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday boosted by revenue at its life sciences unit, which makes raw materials used in COVID-19 vaccines, offsetting slowing demand for tests that detect the coronavirus.

As vaccinations gain steam across the globe, diagnostic companies like Abbott Laboratories have seen demand easing for some of its COVID-19 tests, stoking fears of slowing growth for the business.

Sales at Thermo Fisher’s specialty diagnostics unit, which makes tests for COVID-19, rose 68.6% to $1.62 billion, but missed analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.

The world’s largest scientific instruments maker said first-quarter revenue in its life sciences segment rose to $4.20 billion from $1.77 billion a year earlier, a jump of 137%, beating analysts’ average estimate of $4.16 billion.

Thermo Fisher in March said it would work with Pfizer Inc and BioNtech SE to produce their COVID-19 vaccine in Italy.

Excluding items, the company earned $7.21 per share in the quarter, above Wall Street expectations of $6.45 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company said net income rose to $2.34 billion, or $5.88 per share, for the three months to April 3, from $788 million, or $1.97 per share, a year earlier.

Thermo Fisher’s quarterly revenue rose 59% to $9.91 billion, above Wall Street estimates of $9.72 billion.

Shares of the company were trading down 1.2% at $479 before the bell.