Britain's Hut Group sees stronger 2021 after beauty products lifts Q4

Jan 12 (Reuters) - E-commerce retailer The Hut Group on Tuesday forecast 2021 revenue between 30% to 35% higher than 2020, boosted by its Dermstore.com acquisition and a surge in online demand for it beauty products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which helps sell retail brands, including Lookfantastic and skincare group ESPA, said fourth-quarter 2020 revenue jumped 51% to 558.7 million pounds ($757.26 million), ahead of its expectations.