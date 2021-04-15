The Hut Group full-year profit rises on demand for beauty, sports nutrition products

April 15 (Reuters) - British e-commerce company The Hut Group Plc posted higher full-year underlying operating profit on Thursday, boosted by a surge in demand for its beauty and sports nutrition products due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

The company, which operates retail brands such as Lookfantastic and skin care group ESPA, reported an underlying profit of 45.5 million pounds ($62.70 million) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, from 33.5 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7257 pounds) (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)