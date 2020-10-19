German construction software firm Thinkproject put up for sale -sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - German construction software developer Thinkproject has been put up for sale by its private equity owner in a potential 700-million euro ($823 million) deal, people close to the matter said.

Buyout group TA Associates, which is working with investment banking boutique Arma Partners on the divestiture has already sent out information packages on the company to prospective buyers, they added.

Private equity firms such as Cinven, KKR, Permira and TPG are expected to show interest in the company, as may some software groups.

TA Associates, Arma Partners and some of the prospective bidders were not immediately available for comment while the others declined to comment.

In a sign of the high valuations that software firms can reap, ThinkProject peer RIB Software was acquired by French electrical equipment group Schneider Electric earlier this year in a deal valuing the German firm at about 23 times its core earnings.

ThinkProject counts construction firms such as Max Boegl and Strabag, rail operator Deutsche Bahn, London’s Heathrow Airport as well as consultancy Mott MacDonald as its customers.

The company, which sees itself as a leading European software-as-a-service provider for construction and engineering projects, has more than 250,000 users and more than 400 employees.

TA invested an undisclosed sum in Thinkproject in 2017. Since then the company has grown continuously, among others through the acquisitions of peers RAMM Software and Conclude.