Westlaw News
March 10, 2020 / 1:42 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Outsourcing collection won’t save debt purchasers from FDCPA liability – 9th Circ

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Debt purchasers who outsource the collection process to a third party may still be liable for violating the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, a divided federal appeals court held Monday.

The 2-1 panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court’s ruling in favor of DNF Associates LLC, which argued that debt purchasers – entities that buy unpaid accounts as investments but hire others to collect the amounts due – cannot be liable under the FDCPA because they have no contact with consumers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/334wqPY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below