IN BRIEF: 7th Circuit seeks state court’s help on third-party claims against Patient Compensation Fund

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday certified two questions to the Indiana Supreme Court about the scope of the state’s Medical Malpractice Act (MMA), seeking guidance on whether the excess insurance fund created by the 1975 law covers third-party claims.

Appellant Jeffrey Cutchin is seeking compensation on behalf of his wife and daughter, who died in 2017 after a driver taking prescription opiates ran a red light. Cutchin initially sued the prescribing physician and his clinic for malpractice, alleging they failed to test or adjust the driver’s dosage or to warn her not to drive while taking the pills.

