IN BRIEF: Thoma Bravo GC hire cements Kirkland ties

Former Kirkland & Ellis partner Gerald “Jerry” Nowak has a new position this week as general counsel, managing director and chief administrative officer for San Francisco-based private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

Nowak, who was based in Kirkland’s Chicago office, will lead Thoma Bravo’s legal, compliance, information technology and administrative functions, the company said Tuesday. He has had a relationship with Thoma Bravo for almost 20 years, advising on transactions and other matters.

