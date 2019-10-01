Thomas Cook's Condor CEO open for strategic investors, private equity -Zeit

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook’s German airline Condor will eventually have a new owner, which could be a strategic or private equity investor, Condor’s CEO Ralf Teckentrup was quoted as saying by German weekly Die Zeit on Tuesday.

Thomas Cook, the world’s oldest tour operator, collapsed last month, hitting hotel owners, tourist sites and resorts around the world.

German economy minister said last week the government would guarantee a 380 million euro ($414 million) bridging loan for Condor to enable it to continue flying and save jobs.

($1 = 0.9172 euros)