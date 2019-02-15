Thomas Cook enlists three banks to prepare airline sale -source

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook has enlisted Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to explore the possible sale of its airline business, a source familiar with the discussions said.

The holiday company this month said it was willing to sell its profitable airline business to fund its fightback from losses racked up in 2018.

