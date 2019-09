BRIGHTON, England, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The British government should have stepped in with a temporary rescue package for collapsed travel firm Thomas Cook, the opposition Labour Party’s finance spokesman John McDonnell said on Monday.

“I’m disappointed ... I just think the government should have been willing to just do more: intervene, stabilise the situation and then allow a longer term plan to develop,” McDonnell told the BBC. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)