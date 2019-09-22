Hot Stocks
UK minister hopes Thomas Cook talks come to 'positive conclusion'

BRIGHTON, England, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British security minister Brandon Lewis said he hoped talks about the future of travel company Thomas Cook come to a positive conclusion on Sunday.

The world’s oldest travel company is fighting for its survival over the weekend after lenders threatened to pull the plug on a rescue deal that has been months in the making.

“I hope that they come to a positive conclusion,” Lewis told Sky News, when asked about the discussions. He declined to comment further on what steps the government was prepared to take. (Reporting by William James; editing by Giles Elgood)

