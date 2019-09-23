Thomas Cook owes Tunisian hotels 60 mln euros -minister

TUNIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook owes Tunisian hotels 60 million euros ($66 million)for stays in July and August, Tourism Minister Rene Trabelsi told Reuters on Monday, adding that 4,500 Thomas Cook customers are still in the country.

Tourism is a vital sector for Tunisia’s economy and a key source of foreign currency, and the government had expected another 50,000 Thomas Cook customers to visit this year.