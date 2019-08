Aug 12 (Reuters) - Travel company Thomas Cook Plc said on Monday it was in advanced discussions with noteholders for a 150 million pound cash injection, apart from the 750 million pound rescue it was already negotiating with top shareholder Fosun Tourism.

The additional capital will provide further liquidity headroom through the coming 2019/20 winter cash low period, Thomas Cook said. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)