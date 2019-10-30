Norwegian investor teams up with Altor, TDR to buy Thomas Cook's Nordic business

STOCKHOLM/COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian investor Petter Stordalen, together with Altor and TDR Capital, have agreed to buy the majority of the Nordic business of collapsed travel firm Thomas Cook, the Ving Group said on Wednesday.

The Nordic business, Thomas Cook Northern Europe, also known as the Ving Group, said at the time of Thomas Cook’s liquidation in September it was looking for a buyer. It said this week it had attracted several bids and interest from over 10 parties. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Stine Jacobsen)