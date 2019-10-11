Thomas Cook says receives non-binding offer for Nordic operations

STOCKHOLM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Travel firm Thomas Cook has received a non-binding bid for its Nordic operations, a spokesman said on Friday.

“There is a first so-called non-binding offer for our Nordic operations,” said Fredrik Henriksson, head of communications at Thomas Cook Northern Europe/Ving.

The world’s largest travel firm, Thomas Cook collapsed last month, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the world. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Jason Neely)