Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 11, 2019 / 12:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Thomas Cook says receives non-binding offer for Nordic operations

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Travel firm Thomas Cook has received a non-binding bid for its Nordic operations, a spokesman said on Friday.

“There is a first so-called non-binding offer for our Nordic operations,” said Fredrik Henriksson, head of communications at Thomas Cook Northern Europe/Ving.

The world’s largest travel firm, Thomas Cook collapsed last month, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the world. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Jason Neely)

