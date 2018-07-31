FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 6:14 AM / in 2 hours

Warm UK weather takes toll on Thomas Cook's profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British travel company Thomas Cook Group said its annual profit would come in at the lower end of expectations after hot summer weather in Europe affected late holiday bookings.

Thomas Cook had guided in May that it was on track to meet analysts’ expectations of a 7 percent rise in its post-operating profit to 352 million pounds ($462.04 million) for the 12 months to Sept. 30, on a constant currency basis.

“The sustained period of hot weather in June and July has led to a delay in customer bookings in the tour operator, restricting our ability to drive margins in the ‘lates’ market,” Thomas Cook said in a statement on Tuesday.

$1 = 0.7618 pounds Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

