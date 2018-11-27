Thomas Cook cuts profit forecast again due to weak British market

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - British holiday company Thomas Cook cut its forecast for full-year underlying operating profit on Tuesday, the second downgrade in two months, and suspended its dividend due to a particularly weak home market.

The company said it now expected to report a figure of 250 million pounds ($320 million), down 58 million pounds on the previous year and below the target of 280 million pounds it set in September. ($1 = 0.7823 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Louise Heavens)