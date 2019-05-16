Thomas Cook says challenging summer will hinder profit progress

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Travel group Thomas Cook said economic and political uncertainty would impact its profits this summer after it saw an increase in losses on Thursday, adding it had received multiple bids for its airline unit after it was put up for sale.

The indebted firm said it had agreed a 300 million pound ($385 million) bank facility to provide more liquidity for the 2019/20 Winter season after it said it expected underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the second half to be behind the same period last year. ($1 = 0.7788 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle)