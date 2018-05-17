FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thomas Cook says on track to meet annual forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - British holiday company Thomas Cook said it was on track to deliver results in line with forecasts for the year after customers took more holidays to Egypt and long-haul destinations, improving its first-half performance.

In its weaker winter season, Thomas Cook posted an underlying loss from operations of 169 million pounds ($229.13 million) for the six months ended March 31, a 5 percent improvement on last year. ($1 = 0.7376 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

