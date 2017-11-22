FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thomas Cook sees strong Turkey and Egypt demand after 2017 earnings rise
Sections
Featured
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
Exclusive
World
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Interactive: Brexit and the City
THE ROAD TO BREXIT
Interactive: Brexit and the City
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 22, 2017 / 7:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thomas Cook sees strong Turkey and Egypt demand after 2017 earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Travel firm Thomas Cook reported an 8 percent rise in full year earnings, helped by a turnaround of its German airline Condor and improved customer demand, adding that bookings for Turkey and Egypt in summer 2018 were already very strong.

The tour operator said on Wednesday underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was 330 million pounds ($437.6 million) in 2016-17, a little higher than an analyst consensus of 327 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7541 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.