Bankruptcy News
November 8, 2019 / 10:22 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

EasyJet buys Thomas Cook airport slots at Gatwick and Bristol for $46 mln

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet has bought failed travel company Thomas Cook’s take-off and landing slots at London Gatwick and Bristol airports for 36 million pounds ($46.13 million), it said on Friday.

EasyJet acquired 12 summer slot pairs and 8 winter slot pairs at Gatwick, plus six summer slot pairs and one winter slot pair at Bristol, in the deal. The airline added that contractual terms had been concluded.

$1 = 0.7805 pounds Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Jan Harvey

