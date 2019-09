LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Reporting Council said on Tuesday it was considering investigating the collapse of travel company Thomas Cook.

“In light of recent developments at Thomas Cook, we are considering whether there is any case for investigation and enforcement action as a matter of urgency and in cooperation with the Insolvency Service,” an FRC spokesman said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Shashwat Awasthi; editing by Stephen Addison)