BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The German government and state of Hesse want to jointly support Condor, the German airline owned by insolvent British travel operator Thomas Cook, with a bridging loan of almost 400 million euros, government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The sources said a decision on the financial support was expected later on Tuesday evening. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Ilona Wissenbach Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Douglas Busvine)